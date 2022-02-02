Johnson Co. man arrested after starting multiple fires, battering two seniors

JOHNSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- A Johnson County man is in custody after setting multiple fires and resisting arrest.
On Tuesday, February 1, 2022 Johnson County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a report of a domestic disturbance in Belknap just before 7 p.m. It was reported John Shimchick allegedly battered two 75-year-olds.
When deputies arrived, along with ISP, Shimchick aggressively resisted arrest, including throwing objects at the officers. Tasers were deployed by Shimchick was not impacted.
He then barricaded himself on the second floor of a home and started multiple fires inside.
After approximately 2 hours, 7 officers were required and able to subdue Shimchick.
He was taken to the Massac County Hospital for evaluation and then transported to Massac County Jail.
He faces an aggravated domestic battery charge and additional charges are anticipated.