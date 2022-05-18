Johnny Cash water tower mural leaking from unusual spot

KINGSLAND, AR (CNN) -- An Arkansas water tower featuring a mural of country music legend Johnny Cash is going viral after it was damaged by gunfire.
However, it's not the vandalism, but rather where the shot landed that has people talking.
The shot hit the mural of Cash in the groin area, causing water to spurt out.
It happened in Kingsland, Arkansas on May 11. It's a small town of 400, about an hour south of Little Rock and the birthplace of Cash.
The water tower is reportedly still leaking as crews work to make repairs.
The city spent $300,000 just last year refurbishing the water tower.
Police have not yet made an arrest in the incident or said why the mural was vandalized.