Johnny Cash tribute show coming to Jefferson County Historical Society

JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL (WSIL) -- Bill Forness is sweeping the country with the iconic sounds of the legendary Johnny Cash. Celebrating the life and music of one of the most influential musicians of our time. Bill Forness has mastered the essence of a real Johnny Cash performance, with a deep baritone voice and a theatrical stage presence.
“The JCHS is happy to announce the return of Bill Forness. It didn’t look like he was going to make it Mt. Vernon this year, but his schedule changed and now one of our favorite artists will be here soon. Mr. Forness is a crowd pleaser, and his programs bring our highest attendance,” Dana Uhls, JCHS Community Relations Specialist.
The sponsor for this event is Woodmen of the World, Chapter 202, the co-sponsors are First Community Bank and Hughey Funeral Home.
This program is provided free of charge, donations are greatly appreciated. It's Saturday, September 3 at 2 p.m. The Jefferson County Historical Village is located at 1411 North 27th Street in Mt. Vernon. For more information contact the Historical Society office at (618) 246-0033.