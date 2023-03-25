John A. Logan wins NJCAA Basketball Championship

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- After a hotly-contested game, Southern Illinois's own John A. Logan Volunteers defeated NW Florida State 73-70, winning the 2023 NJCAA D1 National Championship.
Curt Lewis lead the Vols in scoring with 18 points while adding seven rebounds. Quimari Peterson also aided in the scoring barrage, contributing 15 points, five assists, and four rebounds.
The championship berth comes after an incredible 33-2 record, winning an astounding 31 games to the end the season. The victory marks John A's first championship win in school history.