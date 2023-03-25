 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following river in
Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Plumfield and Murphysboro.

.Recent heavy rainfall is resulting in significant rises on
the Big Muddy River. The river is forecast to crest at Plumfield
in minor flood on Monday, and at Murphysboro in moderate flood on
Wednesday.

For the Big Muddy River...including Plumfield, Murphysboro...Minor
to Moderate flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Big Muddy River near Plumfield.

* WHEN...Until early Friday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 18.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
just after midnight tonight to a crest of 22.5 feet Monday
evening. It will then fall below flood stage late Thursday
evening.
- Flood stage is 20.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

John A. Logan wins NJCAA Basketball Championship

  • Updated
  • 0
John A basketball championship

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- After a hotly-contested game, Southern Illinois's own John A. Logan Volunteers defeated NW Florida State 73-70, winning the 2023 NJCAA D1 National Championship.

Curt Lewis lead the Vols in scoring with 18 points while adding seven rebounds. Quimari Peterson also aided in the scoring barrage, contributing 15 points, five assists, and four rebounds.

The championship berth comes after an incredible 33-2 record, winning an astounding 31 games to the end the season. The victory marks John A's first championship win in school history. 

