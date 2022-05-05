John A. Logan Hunting and Fishing Days moved to Du Quoin State Fairgrounds

DU QUOIN (WSIL) -- John A. Logan College in Carterville, IL will move its National Hunting and Fishing Days to the Qu Quoin State Fairgrounds for 2022.
The annual event is scheduled for Saturday, September 24th and Sunday, September 25th.
John A. Logan College, the Illinois Department of Agriculture and title sponsor Black Diamond RV made the announcement to moving National Hunting and Fishing Days.
Normally it's celebrated on the college campus in Carterville. It's being moved because of major construction projects on the college campus.
This Fall, crews will start construction on a pedestrian walkway and will resurface the parking lot and will start work on a drainage project. The college says this will get rid of space they normally use.
National Hunting and Fishing Days was canceled in 2020 because of the COVID pandemic and was scaled back in 2021. They would have had to cancel this Fall but the Illinois Department of Agriculture offered the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds.
John A. Logan College's President Dr. Kirk Overstreet says, “Just as they did with the Graduation of 2021, the Department of Agriculture has offered their facilities to us so that we can continue this long-standing tradition, and we could not be more thankful.”
Overstreet adds, “This will be a fun event. The Fairgrounds offers the space and facilities to do many things that we cannot do on campus,” said Overstreet. “We are thankful to Director Costello and the Department of Agriculture for their support, and we are looking forward to this partnership.”