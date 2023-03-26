John A. Logan hosting parade for men's basketball team today

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- John A. Logan will be hosting a welcome back parade today in celebration of the Volunteers' men's basketball team winning the NJCAA D1 National Championship.
According to a press release, the bus transporting the team will be escorted by local police and fire departments down Route 13 as they make their way back to campus.
Fans who want to attend the parade should meet near the Bell Tower before 3 p.m.
A reception to honor John A.'s national champions is being planned as well, and details on the reception will be announced at a later date.
