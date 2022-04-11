John A. Logan Cyber Security Program working to become the best

(WSIL) -- John A. Logan College is building a reputation as one of the best community colleges when it comes to cyber security.
JALC's cyber security program, the Logan Defenders, has competed with other colleges and universities for several years.
They're in the National Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition. In their first year, they finished last, but now they're second in the state.
The program has more than 100 students and their professor says it shows the need for the cybersecurity industry.
"Used to, it was just large corporations that were worried about cyber security. Now, every small mom and pop business, small business has to worry about cyber security and keeping their network safe," said Mark Rogers, JALC professor of cyber security.
Project Manager Dustin Myers said, "They don't give you any hints. There's nothing at all. You have to figure it out all on your own like you were running an actual business."
John A. Logan's program is now in its sixth year.
