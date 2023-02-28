 Skip to main content
John A. Logan College to hold inclusive Easter Egg hunt

By Mandy Robertson

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- John A. Logan College will host an Easter "Eggstravaganza" for individuals with visual, hearing, motor or cognitive needs.

The college says they will have separate rooms designated as a quiet room, a hearing impaired room, a sensory room, an ambulatory room and a general egg hunt. They will also have bounce houses and prizes.

John A. Logan College's Egg Hunt is Saturday, April 1 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Plan to get to campus at the west entrance by the gym.

Registration starts at 12 p.m. that day and the egg hunt itself starts at 1 p.m.

