John A Logan College student arrested for making threats of violence

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL (WSIL) -- The Williamson County Sheriff's Department has arrested a 24 year old male student of John A Logan College.
On February 5th, the department received multiple complaints about a student making threats of physical violence towards other students at John A Logan.
The student in question was then taken into custody by the Carbondale Police Department on a similar but unrelated charge. Shortly afterwards, the Williamson County Sheriff's Department worked in coordination with the Williamson County State's Attorney to charge the student with a Class 4 felony.
Williamson County Sheriff Jeff Diederich says, “The steps taken this evening represent a coordinated effort by multiple law enforcement agencies to ensure the safety of our schools. I would remind the public that this individual is in custody and no further danger to public safety exists”.