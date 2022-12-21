John A. Logan bringing graduation, hunting and fishing days back to campus

(WSIL) -- John A. Logan college plans to bring graduation and the Hunting and Fishing Day back to the Carterville campus in 2023.
COVID spacing mandates required the College to hold commencement exercises at the Du Quoin Fairgrounds in 2021 and the Marion Pavilion in 2022. This fall, a parking lot construction project resulted in Hunting and Fishing Days being moved to the Du Quoin Fairgrounds.
“We are extremely thankful to our community partners in Du Quoin and Marion that stepped in and hosted graduation and Hunting and Fishing Days when we could not have them on campus. With the parking lot completed, we are excited to announce that graduation and the nurse pinning ceremonies will return to campus this May and that the celebration of Hunting and Fishing Days will again be on campus in September.”
Graduation is tentatively scheduled for May 11, with the Nurse Pinning Ceremony scheduled for May 12. Hunting and Fishing Days will be September 23 and 24.
More information on Hunting and Fishing Days will be posted to sihfd.org when available. Visit jalc.edu for more graduation information and to apply for graduation.