Joe Biden calls Brittney Griner's sentence 'unacceptable'

Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHEASTERN FRANKLIN AND WILLIAMSON COUNTIES... At 1215 PM CDT, trained weather spotters reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain and Significant street flooding from Marion to Johnson City. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Potentially life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Trained spotters reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Marion, Herrin, West Frankfort, Benton, Carterville, Johnston City. Rainfall rates have decreased over the area, with the strongest thunderstorms now to the north and east. However, there continues to be significant street flooding across Marion, Johnson City and nearby areas. High water impacts are also being seen near some homes and businesses. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. && FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED; FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE