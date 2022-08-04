Joe Biden calls Brittney Griner's sentence 'unacceptable'

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of southern Illinois, including the following
counties, Franklin, Saline and Williamson.

* WHEN...Until 130 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1026 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Marion, Herrin, West Frankfort, and Benton.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHEASTERN FRANKLIN AND WILLIAMSON COUNTIES...

At 1215 PM CDT, trained weather spotters reported thunderstorms
producing heavy rain and Significant street flooding from Marion to
Johnson City. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash
flooding is already occurring.

HAZARD...Potentially life threatening flash flooding.
Thunderstorms producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Trained spotters reported.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas,
highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Marion, Herrin, West Frankfort, Benton, Carterville, Johnston City.

Rainfall rates have decreased over the area, with the strongest
thunderstorms now to the north and east. However, there continues to
be significant street flooding across Marion, Johnson City and
nearby areas. High water impacts are also being seen near some homes
and businesses.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana and
western Kentucky, including the following areas, along and east of
Interstates 57 and 24.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A slow moving disturbance will trigger scattered to numerous
thunderstorms through this evening. Storms that repeat over
the same area will be capable of producing flooding.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Joe Biden calls Brittney Griner's sentence 'unacceptable'

  • 0
Joe Biden calls Brittney Griner's sentence 'unacceptable'

President Joe Biden said the nine-year sentence handed down to WNBA star Brittney Griner by a Russian court for drug smuggling is "unacceptable." Griner is pictured here before the verdict in a court hearing outside Moscow on August 4.

 Evgenia Novozhenina/Pool/Reuters

President Joe Biden on Thursday said the nine-year sentence handed down to WNBA star Brittney Griner by a Russian court for drug smuggling is "unacceptable."

"Today, American citizen Brittney Griner received a prison sentence that is one more reminder of what the world already knew: Russia is wrongfully detaining Brittney. It's unacceptable, and I call on Russia to release her immediately so she can be with her wife, loved ones, friends, and teammates," Biden said in a statement.

He continued, "My administration will continue to work tirelessly and pursue every possible avenue to bring Brittney and Paul Whelan home safely as soon as possible."

The Russian court said that Griner committed the crime deliberately and sentenced her to nine years of jail time and a fine of 1 million rubles, which is roughly $16,400. Griner was arrested with less than 1 gram of cannabis oil in her luggage at Moscow's Sheremetyevo International Airport on February 17.

Griner pleaded guilty and said it was "an honest mistake" due to packing in a hurry.

US officials say she has been wrongfully detained and have called for her release as fears mount that she is being used as a political pawn amid rising tensions between the Kremlin and the Biden administration after Russia's war on Ukraine.

The sentencing comes after CNN has reported that the US made a "substantial offer" with Russia of a proposed prisoner swap for Griner and Whelan. Whelan, a US citizen and former Marine, was arrested in Moscow on espionage charges in 2018 and subsequently sentenced to 16 years in prison in a trial US officials denounced as unfair.

Griner's lawyers, Maria Blagovolina and Alexander Boykov, said in a written statement following the announcement of the verdict that the court ignored all the evidence they presented and that they will appeal the decision.

In closing arguments on Thursday, Blagovolina argued Griner never used marijuana in Russia and that she never had the intention of doing so.

US officials tell CNN they believe the state of play on trying to get Griner out of Russia remains the same for now. The US made what the Biden administration has described as a "substantial offer" to exchange both Griner and Paul Whelan for Viktor Bout, a convicted Russian arms trafficker serving a 25-year US prison sentence. The administration will continue to try to move forward on those negotiations and press Russia to accept that offer, officials said Thursday.

But, as one official pointed out, the process is expected to continue to take some time and it is ultimately up to Russia how quickly they want to move.

"The ball is in Russia's court" right now, one official said.

Last month Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris spoke by phone with Griner's wife, Cherelle Griner. Biden also wrote a letter to Griner after she sent a handwritten letter to the President.

This story has been updated with additional information.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

CNN's Kylie Atwood, Evan Perez and Jennifer Hansler contributed to this report.

Recommended for you