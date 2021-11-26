Job Squad: November 26, 2021

CARTERVILLE, ILLINOIS (WSIL) -- In this edition of Job Squad, firefighters are needed in one southern Illinois community, there's a job fair opportunity, and a chance to work with children.
The City of Metropolis is accepting applications for Entry Level Firefighters. Applicants must be at least 21 years old but not older than 35.
If interested, you can pick up an application between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Mayors Office in City Hall or at the Metropolis Fire Department.
The deadline is December 10th by 4 p.m. For more information call (618) 524-4016.
Man-Tra-Con is hosting a Job Fair. You have time to write and finish a stand-out resume because the event isn't until December 15th.
It will be at The Pavilion in Marion from 9am to noon. Dozens of local employers will be on-site.
There's incentives including a $500 bonus for new hires with no experience and a $1,000 bonus for those who have their School Bus Permit already.
Pay ranges from $15 dollars to $18.50 an hour. Benefits include paid training, flexible hours and holiday pay.
Requirements for the job include applicants be 21 years of age, have a clean driving record, be safety-minded and must pass a D.O.T. physical and Drug test.
You can apply online at northamericacentral.com or call (618) 993-9170 if you have any questions.