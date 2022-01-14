 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER SYSTEM TO AFFECT THE AREA TONIGHT THROUGH
SUNDAY...

We continue to monitor a winter weather system forecast to affect
the area tonight through Sunday. Considerable uncertainty remains
with respect to snowfall. The trend in the forecast data is for
lower snow amounts. But that could still change.

The first round will be tonight into Saturday, as a transition
from rain to a mix and then snow is forecast to occur from north
to south across the four state region. Some areas in southern
Illinois, southwest Indiana and southeast Missouri could see 1 to
locally 2 inches of snow. However, much of this may be confined to
grassy, elevated surfaces, as temperatures are forecast to be in
the lower to mid 30s. Impacts to travel may be minimal. But a few
slick spots cannot be ruled out.

For Saturday night through Sunday, the snow chances shift south.
We cannot rule out a couple of inches of snow, and some travel
impacts from the Land Between the Lakes area east to Hopkinsville.
Meanwhile, for the Purchase area of west Kentucky into the
southern tip of Illinois, west toward Sikeston Missouri, there may
not be much in the way of snow accumulation with this storm
system. But that could change if the storm track shifts. Continue
to monitor the forecast closely today and this evening.

Job Squad: January 14, 2022

  • Updated
  • 0
Job Squad: October 15, 2021

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- More employment opportunities across the region are featured in this edition of Job Squad.

Aisin in Marion has immediate openings with the starting wage at $15/hour plus up to $1.00/hour more for previous manufacturing experience. Benefits include medical insurance, dental, vision, 401k, vacation, and 13 paid holidays each year. There's also a bonus of $0.50 for the second shift and a pay increase every six months for the first three years. Apply now online at AisinIllinois.com/careers. Again, applications with experience will get up to a year of credit on the company pay scale.

One Source Staffing is hiring in Centralia and Mt. Vernon. The company is looking for Kitchen Aide, Cooks, and Supervisors. For the kitchen position, text Centralia to (618) 855-1903. Food Shift Supervisors should send resumes to ajackson@wisestaffingroup.com. You must be COVID Vaccinated to work at the hospitals.

Little Caesars in Carbondale is looking for crew members to work part-time. Starting wage is $11.00 per hour and up. The company is offering a flexible schedule and advancement opportunities. Responsibilities include providing excellent customer service, cleaning work stations other assigned areas, and following Little Caesar's policies, procedures, and standards of conduct. If you are interested apply here.

