Jim Rasor: 35 years

(WSIL) -- After more than 30 years, WSIL chief meteorologist Jim Rasor will retire from local television in November.
His career spanning parts of four decades, Jim Rasor’s name has become synonymous with weather in southern Illinois, western Kentucky, and southeast Missouri.
Growing up on a farm in southern Indiana, Rasor saw firsthand the impacts weather had on daily life. He became a meteorologist to help other farmers, and anyone else, whose livelihood depends on an accurate weather forecast. While initially unsure about a career in television, he was convinced it was the best avenue to reach as many people as possible.
Thirty-four years later, it’s fair to say his assessment was correct. Covering countless floods, droughts, tornado outbreaks, snowstorms, and much more, there is nowhere today in this region Jim is not recognized. He’s become known for his calm presence on-air, detail to accuracy, and terms such as, “air you can wear” when describing the humidity during the summer.
We are working to say goodbye to the legend that is Jim Rasor.
