Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western
Kentucky and southeast Missouri, including the following areas, in
southern Illinois, Alexander, Edwards, Franklin, Gallatin,
Hamilton, Hardin, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Massac, Perry IL,
Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union, Wabash, Wayne IL, White and
Williamson. In southwest Indiana, Gibson, Pike, Posey, Spencer,
Vanderburgh and Warrick. In western Kentucky, Ballard, Caldwell,
Calloway, Carlisle, Crittenden, Daviess, Fulton, Graves,
Henderson, Hickman, Hopkins, Livingston, Lyon, Marshall,
McCracken, McLean, Trigg, Union KY and Webster. In southeast
Missouri, Bollinger, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Mississippi,
New Madrid, Perry MO, Ripley, Scott, Stoddard and Wayne MO.

* WHEN...From Thursday evening through Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Low-water crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Moderate to heavy rain will overspread the region Thursday
evening through Friday morning. Rainfall totals of 2 to 3
inches are forecast. Localized higher amounts in excess of 4
inches are possible. This amount of rain may cause flooding
of low water crossings, creeks, and streams.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

Jerry Mitchell discusses his Book Race Against Time at JALC

  • Updated
Award-winning journalist Jerry Mitchell discussed his book called "Race Against Time". This book is about four of the most infamous killings from the days of the civil rights movement, decades after the fact.

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- John A. Logan College hosted an event discussing a book on the civil rights movement on Wednesday.

His work had an impact with multiple killers being brought to justice including the assassination of Medgar Evers, the firebombing of Vernon Dahmer, the 16th Street Church bombing in Birmingham, and the Mississippi Burning case.

Mitchell was joined by U.S. Attorney Don Cochran at the event. Cochran was an Assistant U.S. Attorney in the Northern District of Alabama from 1998 - 2002.

In his time there, he prosecuted criminal cases involving white-collar crimes, public corruption, and violent crimes. This includes the successful prosecution of the final defendant charged it the historic 1963 bombing of the Sixteenth Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Alabama, that killed four girls.

This event is part of the John A. Logan College Diversity and Inclusion Committee, bringing events to the campus to help inform and educate students.

“Black History Month is a time for us to reflect on struggles, triumphs, setbacks, and progress. As educators, we are responsible for standing with, supporting, and teaching our students and the community these stories of struggle and triumph," John A. Logan College President Dr. Kirk Overstreet said. “Over the next month, we will be posting stories on the JALC website and supporting events that are taking place in our communities and on campus in honor of Black History Month. I hope everyone will take the time to engage, learn, and grow.”

"Black History Month's important...important, you know for people to learn about this history.  I think sometimes we use the term Black History and really it's all our history. It's history that belongs to all of us and so we need to tell the whole story, we need to tell the truth," Mitchell said. "I think when we tell the truth we're so much better as a society because we're being honest about our past, which then can help us lead to a better future."

