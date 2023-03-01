Jerry Mitchell discusses his Book Race Against Time at JALC

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- John A. Logan College hosted an event discussing a book on the civil rights movement on Wednesday.
Award-winning journalist Jerry Mitchell discussed his book called "Race Against Time". This book is about four of the most infamous killings from the days of the civil rights movement, decades after the fact.
His work had an impact with multiple killers being brought to justice including the assassination of Medgar Evers, the firebombing of Vernon Dahmer, the 16th Street Church bombing in Birmingham, and the Mississippi Burning case.
Mitchell was joined by U.S. Attorney Don Cochran at the event. Cochran was an Assistant U.S. Attorney in the Northern District of Alabama from 1998 - 2002.
In his time there, he prosecuted criminal cases involving white-collar crimes, public corruption, and violent crimes. This includes the successful prosecution of the final defendant charged it the historic 1963 bombing of the Sixteenth Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Alabama, that killed four girls.
This event is part of the John A. Logan College Diversity and Inclusion Committee, bringing events to the campus to help inform and educate students.
“Black History Month is a time for us to reflect on struggles, triumphs, setbacks, and progress. As educators, we are responsible for standing with, supporting, and teaching our students and the community these stories of struggle and triumph," John A. Logan College President Dr. Kirk Overstreet said. “Over the next month, we will be posting stories on the JALC website and supporting events that are taking place in our communities and on campus in honor of Black History Month. I hope everyone will take the time to engage, learn, and grow.”