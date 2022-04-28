Jefferson Jog 5K supports school, local organizations

JOHNSTON CITY, ILLINOIS (WSIL) -- You can get active while supporting students.
The Jefferson Jog 5K is returning for a 10th year of the race that acts as a fundraiser for the elementary school and local organizations.
Teacher Tim Kee, who is an avid runner, started the event which has gone on to buy playground equipment, computers, and books.
It's also provided fun incentives for the children like field trips and pizza parties.
Kee believes the fundraiser helps to take a burden off of parents.
"You ask them for supplies; You ask them for tissues; You ask them for wipes; You ask them for all kinds of things, " he explains. "This one way to kind of give the parents a little bit of a break and get the community involved with it and get the community to help us."
This year, the Jefferson Jog 5K will be the elementary school's only fundraiser. Money raised will go toward an end of the year party with inflatables and to teachers so they will have a small fund for school supplies.
The race will also go to support Crittergal Rescue and Midwest Animal Rescue Service.
"These are smaller ones (animal rescues) and these smaller ones fight for the money just to buy dog food and cat food," Kee says.
Funds will also supports the JC Manna Mission, which is a thrift store that uses sales to fund its food pantry. Those in need can get non-perishable food items there and a voucher for eggs, cheese, milk and bread at the local grocery store.
Cheri Litton, Director of the JC Manna Mission, says help is always appreciated.
"We're not government funded," she explains. "Different people donate things to us and we buy the food from the sales. It's truly a blessing to receive food and donations and be able to hand that out to the needy."
To further help these local organizations, 5K participants are encouraged to bring canned goods, as well as, animal supplies to the race.
Those interested can register for the race in-person at the school, on the school's facebook page or website and online.
It's taking place on May 7th starting at 8 a.m. and there's also a virtual participation option.
Also, to learn more about the JC Manna Mission click here.