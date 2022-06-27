Jefferson County veterans honored during picnic

(WSIL) -- Residents in Jefferson County honored fallen veterans with a picnic in the park.
More than 100 veterans have passed since 2021.
Local associations joined the City of Mount Vernon to organize the Appreciation Picnic.
Starting in 2019, the event was on hold for two years because of the pandemic.
Organizer Donte Moore, says the picnic connects veterans with services to the community.
"It's good to let all the veterans get together and actually get a chance to talk, we have all types of veterans' clubs here, veterans' services here, and this is really a time everybody can get together and talk. That's what this is really all about, not only to celebrate one another but actually be able to help each other actually be able to talk to one another." said Moore.
A special recognition ceremony for those who served in World War II, Korea and Vietnam also took place.
The free picnic was open to all Veterans and their families.