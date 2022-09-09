Jefferson County Senior Saint Inductees Announced

JEFFERSON COUNTY (WSIL) - It's a prestigious and elite group to become a part of. On Friday, eleven individuals and one couple, were announced as inductees in the Jefferson County Senior Saints Hall of Fame.
The Mt. Vernon City Hall board room was full of family and friends, who joined inductees for the big announcement. Inductees are over 65-years-old and known within their communities for selfless generosity and volunteerism. Community members make the nominations, include three letters of recommendation which are submitted to the Senior Saints committee, then sent for judging outside the county.
Recipient, Reverend Gladys Williams said, she was rejuvenated by the recognition.
"My husband passed two years ago, and I've been kind of in limbo from that," Williams said. "But this was such a pick-me-up! This did so much for me. It just really did. Kinda put a spark where the spark was fading," she said with a laugh.
Chairperson, Michaela Wharton said, she has learned so much from the example past inductees have set over the years. She said, they're all pillars of the community.
"They don't do it to be on camera, they don't do it for social media likes, they don't do it for any recognition or self-serving purpose," Wharton said. "They do it because they see a need."
Crossroads Community Hospital is a major sponsor of the event. Inductees receive a packet, which include the letters that were written about them. They'll also be in the Fall Festival parade and a banquet is held in their honor. Professional headshots were also taken, which will hang indefinitely at the Rolland W. Lewis Community Building.