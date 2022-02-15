Jefferson County officer named Illinois Deputy of the Year

(WSIL) -- On February 14th, 2022, the Illinois Sheriffs’ Association recognized Jefferson County Officer David A. May as their “Deputy of the Year” award winner at its Sheriff’s Winter Conference.
Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Bullard nominated Deputy May for this award after the officer-involved shooting at the Jefferson County Courthouse in October 2021.
Deputy May jumped in to help a correctional officer, who was in a scuffle with an inmate. That inmate had taken the officers gun and had already fired one round into the floor.
Deputy May saw the scuffle on surveillance cameras, rushed to the basement and shot the inmate. The inmate threw the gun away and was placed into custody.
In December, Deputy May was awarded a medal of valor from his department and in January was awarded the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Offices 2021 Deputy of the Year.