Jefferson County officer named Illinois Deputy of the Year

  • Updated
DEPUTY DAVID MAY

(WSIL) -- On February 14th, 2022, the Illinois Sheriffs’ Association recognized Jefferson County Officer David A. May as their “Deputy of the Year” award winner at its Sheriff’s Winter Conference.

Deputy of the Year: David A. May, Jefferson County

Correctional Officer of the Year: Justin Cogdal, LaSalle County

Telecommunicator of the Year: Lance Buyno, Champaign County

Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Bullard nominated Deputy May for this award after the officer-involved shooting at the Jefferson County Courthouse in October 2021.

Deputy May jumped in to help a correctional officer, who was in a scuffle with an inmate. That inmate had taken the officers gun and had already fired one round into the floor. 

Deputy May saw the scuffle on surveillance cameras, rushed to the basement and shot the inmate. The inmate threw the gun away and was placed into custody. 

In December, Deputy May was awarded a medal of valor from his department and in January was awarded the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Offices 2021 Deputy of the Year.