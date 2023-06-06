Jefferson County farm looking at ways to combat the current drought

INA, IL (WSIL) — Oak Branch Farm has provided locals with fresh strawberries for more than 25 years. Since then they’ve added blueberries and see an influx of people coming to savor some sweet locally owned berries.
“The reason for this over-store bought is the flavor,” said Keith Payne, owner of Oak Branch Farm in Jefferson County. “You can pick them right on the plant. That’s hard to do with a store-bought blueberry or strawberry.”
Payne runs the farm with his wife and family. Oak Branch Farm was started by his father-in-law in the late 90s.
Oak Branch Farm sits about a mile outside of Ina. Driving along HWY 37 a signpost directs those toward the farm looking for local blueberries and strawberries.
"A lot of people come just because they want to do it,” said Payne. “They like the fruit but they're looking for the experience of it."
It’s been more than a month since the area saw any significant rain. So — Payne is working to salvage what he can.
“We use drip irrigation from city water,” said Payne. “We have watered everything at least two or three times. it takes me about three days to get across my blueberry patch water and I move things around as I go.”
Payne says this isn’t the first time he’s had to find ways to get water to his berries. But what is surprising – is the timing of the drought.
“This early in the year, I don’t remember having to do it at least not to this degree,” said Payne. “It hasn’t been this dry this early in my growing season yet.”
But having to use city water will cost Payne hundreds of dollars. He counters that by having an idea of what it would cost to not irrigate his crops.
“I can say and I'm fairly certain it would have been several thousands of dollars it would have cost me to not water them. And we're not even done yet,” said Payne.