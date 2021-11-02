You are the owner of this article.
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CDT
WEDNESDAY...
...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT
THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low
as 28 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures
as low as 28 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, western Kentucky and
southern Illinois, generally north of a line extending from
Carbondale, Illinois to Harrisburg, IL to Calhoun, Kentucky.

* WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from midnight tonight to 9 AM
CDT Wednesday. For the Freeze Watch, from late Wednesday night
through Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Jefferson County CEO students host car show

  • Updated
  • 0
jefferson county ceo broadway showcase

(WSIL) -- Jefferson County CEO students are hosting a classic Car Show this weekend called Broadway Showcase.

CEO Student/Director of Marketing Jennaca Gilbert stopped by News 3 This Morning Tuesday morning to share the details.

The event will take place Sunday November 7th. Registration begins at 10 am.

Car show begins at 12 pm and continues until 5 pm. 

Grand Prize, 2nd place and third place prizes awarded. Counting begins at 4:30 pm. Winner announced at 5 pm. Raffle Tickets for baskets and car voting as well as a 50-50. Tickets are 15 for $10, 6 for $5 and 1 for $1.

For more information head to Jefferson County CEO | Facebook

