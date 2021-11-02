Jefferson County CEO students host car show

(WSIL) -- Jefferson County CEO students are hosting a classic Car Show this weekend called Broadway Showcase.
CEO Student/Director of Marketing Jennaca Gilbert stopped by News 3 This Morning Tuesday morning to share the details.
The event will take place Sunday November 7th. Registration begins at 10 am.
Car show begins at 12 pm and continues until 5 pm.
Grand Prize, 2nd place and third place prizes awarded. Counting begins at 4:30 pm. Winner announced at 5 pm. Raffle Tickets for baskets and car voting as well as a 50-50. Tickets are 15 for $10, 6 for $5 and 1 for $1.
For more information head to Jefferson County CEO | Facebook