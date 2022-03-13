Jeep Run doubles down on Honor Flight fundraising goal

FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL (WSIL) -- Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois is preparing for their 8th trip to Washington, D.C., which is scheduled for June 7th, and while this flight is fully funded, a Franklin County group says they are raising the bar on raising money for future flights.
Mulkeytown's J & L Custom Automotive owner Jimmy Allen says they began raising money for Honor Flights three years ago, gathering dozens of friends together for a Jeep Run they call The Leprechaun Hunt.
"If it's a nice day we may have a hundred jeeps, if it's not, we may have 20," says Allen. "People tend to come out for this no mater what, just because of what we're raising money for."
The group has raised more than $9,000 since they began collecting for Honor Flights, this year, they hope to more-than double that in just one run.
"We'll do a 50/50 throughout the day," explains Allen. "Italian Club has a dinner, and all those proceeds go to it, and we are also donating a jeep to raffle off."
Local businesses and individuals have donated items for a silent auction, they hope between the jeep raffle, dinner and drawings to raise $20,000.
Allen says the Jeep Community is always coming together for a good cause, and a part of that community is Army Veteran and long-time J & L customer, Dan Canup from rural Williamson County.
"We are a very strong jeep family," says Canup.
He says there is something special about getting together for a little adventure, especially when it benefits others.
"It's a camaraderie that's hard to define, to imagine, you just become part of the group," says Canup.
The Leprechaun Hunt holds a close tie with Canup, he is booked for the flight to Washington in June. A Vietnam veteran, Canup volunteered as honor guard when the Moving Memorial Wall came to the region.
"I'm kind of leery about going to Washington and actually seeing the real one," says Canup, pausing before adding, "It's got to be very, very emotional I think."
The Jeep Run takes off from J & L in Mulkeytown, Saturday, March 19th at 11 a.m. Allen adds that the rising cost of fuel won't keep the Jeeping Community from coming together for a good cause.
"They step up and take care of things," says Allen, "And that's just the kind of group we love to be a part of."
For more information on the Leprechaun Hunt, visit the event Facebook page here.