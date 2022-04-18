Jason Crabb, We Are Messengers to headline festival at Bald Knob Cross

ALTO PASS (WSIL) -- The headlining acts for the Bald Knob Cross of Peace UNITE at the Cross Christian music festival have been announced.
On Saturday, July 16th, We are Messengers will headline the day and be joined by viral sensation Katy Nichole, Apollo LTD, Coby James, Torey D’Shaun of St Louis, and Lee Marie of Herrin. The gates open at 2:00pm with music starting at 5:00pm.
On Sunday, July 17th, Grammy Award-winning Jason Crabb will headline the day and be joined by Kelly Crabb and the Bowling Sisters, Adam Crabb of the Gaither Vocal Band, the Down East Boys, and The Chandlers. The gates will open at 1:00pm with music starting at 3:00pm.
“It has always been the mission of the Bald Knob Cross of Peace to provide a place where people can unite to experience the presence of God. We are excited to host Unite at the Cross, a two-day music festival with some of the largest names in Contemporary Christian Music and Southern Gospel,” stated Jeffrey Isbell, Executive Director of Bald Knob Cross.
General Admission tickets are $25 per day with group pricing available. An exclusive VIP experience sponsored by is available for $99 per day and will feature a meet and greet and autograph session with the artists.
Food Trucks and Vendors will be on-site. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.uniteatthecross.com.