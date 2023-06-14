JALC names full-time faculty member of the year

(WSIL) -- John A. Logan College Communication Instructor Pat Idzik has been named the school's full-time faculty member of the year.
Officials there say he's only been at the school for two years, but has made a lasting impact on his students and fellow faculty members.
Idzik was also recognized by the Illinois Community College Trustees Association at their June meeting in Bloomington.
He's a Chicago native, as well as a first-generation American and community college graduate.
This fall, he plans to begin forming a competitive speech team at the college that will compete regionally and nationally, while offering his students more opportunities to research.