JALC names full-time faculty member of the year

(WSIL) -- John A. Logan College Communication Instructor Pat Idzik has been named the school's full-time faculty member of the year.

Officials there say he's only been at the school for two years, but has made a lasting impact on his students and fellow faculty members.

Idzik was also recognized by the Illinois Community College Trustees Association at their June meeting in Bloomington.

He's a Chicago native, as well as a first-generation American and community college graduate.

This fall, he plans to begin forming a competitive speech team at the college that will compete regionally and nationally, while offering his students more opportunities to research.

