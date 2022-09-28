Jackson-Williamson Counties generate $2.5 Bil through manufacturing, according to report

CARBONDALE, Ill. (WSIL) -- The manufacturing industry continues to be the backbone of Illinois' economy, according to report by the Illinois Manufacturers' Association (IMA).
The report found the manufacturing industry is a key pillar of the state's economy, delivering $580 Billion in total annual economic impact. The industry supports nearly 30% of all Illinois jobs, the report says.
One company that continues to see productivity is Com-Pac International in Carbondale. The regional plastic packaging company found itself delivering its products across the country during the pandemic.
President and CEO Greg Sprehe says Com-Pac's specimen bags were used to transport COVID-19 tests, vaccines and personal protective equipment (PPE) nationwide.
"Thanks to the dedication of our workforce, we stayed open continuously during the pandemic," Sprehe said. "We'd like to think that we were just a small part of the pandemic solution."
Manufacturing in Illinois directly employs 662,298 workers and supports 1.7 million jobs which generates up to $150 Billion in labor income for residents each year, according to the report.
The manufacturing industry also has a multiplier of 2.7. That means every 10 jobs created by manufacturing helps create 17 more jobs elsewhere, according to IMA Chief Operation Officer Gordy Hulten.
"Manufacturing is resilient... diverse... sustainable... innovating," Hulten said. "Manufacturing has built our state and our nation."
Locally, the industry generates more than $2.5 Billion in economic output in Jackson and Williamson counties, according to the report. The industry supports 1,942 jobs in Jackson County and 5,454 in Williamson County.
The numbers spell good news for students looking to go into the manufacturing field. SIU graduate students Keeley Winters and Randal Foglietta will leave next spring with their masters degrees.
Foglietta says the pandemic helped the industry learn how to adapt in an 'ever-growing environment'. Winters says it's never a wrong time to go into the manufacturing industry.
Winters adds that the industry is a good option for those who choose not to continue their education.
"What we are doing does affect everyone evenly even if you can't see it," Winters said.
For Sprehe, the challenges brought by the pandemic has only made the company stronger.
"Thanks to a dedicated, skilled and loyal workforce we are looking forward to a bright and very challenging future in the manufacturing business here in Illinois," Sprehe said.