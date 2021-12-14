Jackson Purchase Medical Center still treating patients with storm injuries

(WSIL) -- Jackson Purchase Medical Center (JPMC) continues to respond to the community’s healthcare needs and is updating the community on their resources and aftermath.
Care for storm victims:
In the immediate hours following the storm, JPMC saw 85 patients from 9 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday - the majority of whom had suffered storm-related injuries.
Of these patients, the majority were treated and released from the Emergency Department. Nine of the patients were admitted to the hospital, while five were transferred to other facilities.
As of 2 p.m. Monday, seven of these patients remain hospitalized at JPMC in stable condition. To date, JPMC has cared for more than 100 patients, who have suffered storm-related injuries.
Hospital and clinic operations:
While several hospital-affiliated clinics have had to close due to power outages, the Emergency Department remains open and fully operational with backup power to address emergent needs, and outpatient surgical procedures continued as planned.
Given the damage to the water supply for the county, one of the hospital’s greatest challenges has been ensuring there is enough fresh water to keep the hospital running. The hospitals parent company, LifePoint Health, sent water tankers that can continue to be refilled as well as a large generator that can power the hospital.
Community resources:
A mobile clinic was set up in the Lowe’s parking lot (1208C Paris Road, Mayfield) by JPMC’s sister facility Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital in coordination with the Graves County EOC and Graves County Health Department. The clinic is able to provide first aid, care for sick visits, medication refills, testing for flu, strep and COVID-19. The clinic is staffed by three clinical providers and is accepting walk in patients from morning to evening, closing with the Graves County curfew.
Mayfield Community Resources:
Volunteers:
- Volunteers may complete a google form at the link coming soon or call 270.331.1979
Donations:
- Mayfield Graves County Relief Fund, PO Box 9, Fancy Farm, KY 42039 (venmo and paypal coming soon)
- Call 270.297.7772 for additional information on donations
Shelters and Housing:
- Way Center (Wingo)
- Fancy Farm Knights of Columbus Hall
- Wingo Cumberland Presbyterian Church
Mayfield High School is no longer a shelter Medical Services:
- Jackson Purchase Medical Center is open and available for those seeking medical care.
- The health department will coordinate credentialing of medical volunteers. Contact Riley Beth at 270.804.1742
Supplies and Community Services:
- Linwood Parking Lot: Fed-Ex and UPS will be set up and calling citizens if there are medication packages to be picked up.
- Oakview and Clearview will start back welfare checks 12/13
- Catalyst Community Center is open for those seeking clothing, food, water, and supplies.
Missing persons and Re-Unification:
- Primary search for victims has been completed.
- Secondary search in Mayfield has been completed.
- Graves County will begin 12/13
- Information is being collected at His-House and coordinated through the local coroner’s office.
Facilities and Infrastructure:
- Damage assessment will start 12/13
- Postal services in Mayfield are suspended, packages will go through the Paducah Office
Schools:
- Graves County Schools will be closed this week
- Fancy Farm, Wingo, Symsonia will be offering free breakfast and lunch to the public
Please continue to check the hospital’s website at JacksonPurchase.com and Facebook page for additional updates.