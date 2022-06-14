 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values of 105 to 112 this afternoon, and 102
to 106 degrees Wednesday afternoon.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
western Kentucky and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Overnight lows will only fall into the
middle 70s to around 80, providing little relief.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Jackson, Missouri electric customers asked to conserve energy

JACKSON, MO (WSIL) -- The City of Jackson, Missouri is asking residents and business owners to reduce electric consumption during the excessive heat. 

The City said the financial impact to utility users is minimized, saving people money. 

In a post the City said, "Excessive heat this week means peak electric usage could occur daily from 3:00 to 6:00 P.M. from Monday, June 13 through Wednesday, June 15. Lowering demand during this time frame will keep the supply and demand situation stable."

As of Monday morning, electric supplies should be able to meet demand but things could change quickly.

Residential customers are urged to reduce air conditioning demand and find ways to keep their houses cool like not letting the sun stream through windows and not using heat-producing appliances like ovens and clothes dryers during peak usage hours.

Tips to be energy efficient:

