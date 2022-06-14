Jackson, Missouri electric customers asked to conserve energy

JACKSON, MO (WSIL) -- The City of Jackson, Missouri is asking residents and business owners to reduce electric consumption during the excessive heat.
The City said the financial impact to utility users is minimized, saving people money.
In a post the City said, "Excessive heat this week means peak electric usage could occur daily from 3:00 to 6:00 P.M. from Monday, June 13 through Wednesday, June 15. Lowering demand during this time frame will keep the supply and demand situation stable."
As of Monday morning, electric supplies should be able to meet demand but things could change quickly.
Residential customers are urged to reduce air conditioning demand and find ways to keep their houses cool like not letting the sun stream through windows and not using heat-producing appliances like ovens and clothes dryers during peak usage hours.
Tips to be energy efficient: