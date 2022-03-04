Jackson County State's Attorney's office makes progress in curbing gun violence

JACKSON COUNTY (WSIL)---The Jackson County State's Attorney's office said there's progress on cracking down on gun violence.
State's Attorney Joseph Cervantez has announced that six individuals this week alone have been arrested and charged with gun related offenses from the last several months.
The office also announced a guilty verdict was issued Friday for another gun related crime.
The State's Attorney believes as justice is carried out, it will prevent more crime in the area.
"Our job is to do justice and hold people accountable, especially for violent crimes. It helps me to think that maybe this guilty plea could possibly deter other people from doing the same thing or going down the same road," said Cervantez.
Cervantez also encourages the community to come forward when violent crimes occur, so criminals can be taken off the streets.
"No matter how good law enforcement is, no matter how well we prosecute cases here, without the community participating in these cases, witnesses coming forward, filling out statements, cooperating with police, we can't be successful, and we can't make the community safer. It's critical. We need all hands on deck," said Cervantez.
Cervantez also wants to remind the public that everyone is innocent until proven guilty, but as more charges are made public, he hopes crime will be prevented as more are held accountable.