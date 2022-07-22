 Skip to main content
Jackson County State's Attorney attempts to clear up confusion on murder investigation

MURPHYSBORO, IL (WSIL) -- A Southern Illinois woman accused of killing her ex-husband, made her first appearance in court on Friday. Police say Edward Stallman was found unresponsive after a car crash, but new details shine a light on the circumstances surrounding his death. 

Jackson County State's Attorney Joseph Cervantez understands the confusion associated with the death investigation of Edward Stallman.

"There was confusion at first because this was originally reported as a traffic crash," Cervantez explains.

Because of the work of the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, Cervantez filed murder charges against 41-year-old Alexis Stallman, the ex-wife of Edward Stallman.

Cervantez says one of the deputies noticed injuries sustained to Mr. Stallman were not consistent with a traffic accident.

"That was one of the Jackson county deputies on the road that day," said Cervantez. "We have amazing law enforcement that gives us the cases we prosecute. It starts with them, and we can't do anything without them."

What Cervantez does know is that earlier on July 20, both Alexis Stallman and Edward Stallman were involved in a custody hearing. Later that day while Mr. Stallman was at work at a construction site on HWY 127, he was confronted by the now defendant who allegedly stabbed him.

"It leads us to believe that there was a heated argument prior to the crash and that the incident may have taken place prior to the crash," said Cervantez.

Now, Alexis Stallman faces several charges, including first-degree murder and Aggravated Domestic Battery.

"I felt there was probable cause to file an arrest warrant for first-degree murder based on the information that kept coming in throughout the day," said Cervantez.

"We actually filed the charges on July 21st, so this is a brand new investigation and there's still a lot of work to do," said Cervantez. "He had wounds that were consistent with being punctured or stabbed. He was killed."

As the investigation continues, Cervantez says his office will do whatever it can to make sure justice is served.

"What we know is that Edward Stallman was a good father who reported to work as he usually would," said Cervantez.

