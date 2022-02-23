Jackson County moves away from NIXLE, launches CodeRED community notification system

(WSIL) -- Jackson County, the City of Carbondale and the City of Murphysboro are launching their new CodeRED community notification system.
It will send important alerts and time-sensitive messages to staff members and residents. Along with emergency and critical messages, the CodeRED notification system will also enhance community engagement via the release of important, but non-emergency information.
“Upon evaluating our previous notification system and other available options, we chose CodeRED for its innovative features, user-friendly platform, and wide-spread adoption rates across the country,” said Captain Ryan Hall, Carbondale Fire/OEM. “Their company-owned redundant data centers help ensure every resident’s data is safe and that messages are delivered quickly and reliably to thousands of individuals within minutes. We’re excited to expand our communication channels with residents to include text, phone, email and social media platforms, providing the information they need to know to make better informed decisions during an emergency.
The service is customizable, allowing residents to choose which alerts to receive, as well as their preferred channel. They can select different methods of receiving alerts. Those include landline, cell phone, email, text message, TTY, or even a combination.
Staff members can also use the system to communicate emergency information with one another. This will help ensure our emergency response and daily operations are even more efficient.
“The mobile technology for CodeRED is extremely advanced, providing us enhanced flexibility to issue general and/or emergency messages from any location,” said Brian Manwaring, Murphysboro EMA Coordinator. “We can launch alerts from anywhere at any time, and residents impacted by weather and other time-sensitive events will receive them directly to their smartphones. This all happens within minutes, which can make a huge difference in saving lives.”
All residents are encouraged to visit Jacksoncounty-il.gov, explorecarbondale.com, or murphysboro.com to sign up for CodeRED and immediately start receiving these informative, life-saving alerts.
You can also Click Here to sign up.