Jackson Bowling Alley severely damaged after fire

  • Updated
Firefighters fight fire at Jackson Bowling Alley

Fire crews on scene at the Jackson Bowling Alley Wednesday morning.

 Photo source: Jackson Fire Rescue

Firefighters responded to the Jackson Bowling Alley Wednesday morning as heavy smoke was coming out of the building. 

Crews arrived on scene around 1:30 a.m. They then went inside the building to extinguish the fire.

Jackson Fire Rescue Chief Jason Mouser said there were many machines inside that were destroyed due to the blaze. 

Other area fire departments provided mutual aid from Cape Girardeau, Fruitland, East County, and Gordonville. 

Mouser said they believe the fire was accidental. The cause of the fire is believed to be either electrical or mechanical.

The Missouri State Fire Marshall was also called to the scene to investigate. 

