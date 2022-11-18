It's time to thaw your turkey

(CNN) -- Thanksgiving is less than a week away and it's time to thaw out your turkey.
The CDC has some recommendations on how to safely do so.
If you start thawing it right now, the fridge is the easiest method. The CDC says you should put it in a container to prevent turkey juice from dripping on other food.
You should allow about 24 hours of thawing for each four to five pounds of turkey.
- 20-24 lbs put in fridge Friday, Nov. 18
- 16-19 lbs put in fridge Saturday, Nov. 19
- 12-15 lbs put in fridge Sunday, Nov. 20
- 4-11 lbs put in fridge Monday, Nov. 21
Another way to thaw? Using cold water.
The CDC says to put it in a plastic bag before putting it in the sink. That will not only stop the juice from getting all over your kitchen, it will also prevent your turkey from absorbing water, which could make your cooked turkey runny.
What not to do? Thaw it by leaving it out on the counter. If its out for more than 2 hours at room temperature, germs can rapidly grow on it making it unsafe to eat.