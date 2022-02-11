"It's really helping us a lot." Local families displaced by tornado receive temporary home

(WSIL) -- The Tornado that hit Mayfield, Kentucky left a lasting mark on the Community and people around the nation.
A lot of families were displaced because of it.
Now state officials are giving the families a new temporary home
"I can't even lie. It's been really rough. It's been really rough." said Fernandez Moorman.
He and his wife Colette, and their five children have struggled to find housing after the tornado.
"We've been in and out of different hotels." said Moorman.
The family moved from Arkansas less than a year ago, looking for a fresh start.
But, after the tornado, they lost everything.
"We don't have anything. We've been sticking together to make this thing as normal as possible." said Fernandez.
Thursday, Kentucky Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman handed Fernando the keys to a new temporary travel shelter.
"It's been a remarkable, remarkable show of compassion that we've seen from across Kentucky and across this country, and it makes me feel so proud to be a Kentuckian." said Coleman.
Fitted with accommodations like a fully functioning kitchen with a 3-burner stove, microwave, and hardline plumbing, Moorman says it's a step in the right direction.
"This right here is going to help up move forward. It's really helping us a lot." said Fernandez.
Even with all the family has been through, Fernandez says staying together has been important to them.
"My family is everything. For me to be able to see their smiling faces every day, it helped me push through this hard time." said Fernandez.
Governor Beshear also says the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund has raised more than 46 million dollars.
Beshear says tornado survivors have more time to apply for FEMA assistance. Now the deadline is March 13th.