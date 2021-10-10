"It's really bringing people out to the park." Giant City State Park sees more visitors as the leaves begin to change.

(WSIL) -- Even though it feels a little more like summer than fall Sunday, the leaves are starting to pick up a bit of color and the folks at Giant City State Park say it's a perfect time to visit the park.
October is one of the busiest times at the park, their campsites are fully booked, and hundreds pass through each week.
With cooler weather just around the corner, visitation numbers continue to climb, with dozens of activities to keep them busy.
"The leaves are just starting to change, we're getting some beautiful little pops of red and yellow and yes, it may be a little warmer today but you know really this is the last hoorah kind of, of the summer weather, because I know that it's going to start cooling off and it's really bringing the people out to the park, our visitation has increased, which is great, we love to see people out enjoying their public lands." said Jennifer Randolph-Bollinger, Natural Resources Coordinator.
Several events drawing people outdoors, are taking place near Makanda, next weekend.
'Becoming an Outdoors Woman' will be held at Touch of Nature, VultureFest in downtown Makanda and Bald Knob will host its yearly 'Fall Colors at the Cross.'