"It's of the upmost importance, I can't stress that enough." McCracken Co Sheriff's Dept. stresses gun safety importance

PADUCAH (WSIL)---When handling guns, it is literally life or death.
That's why the McCracken County Sheriff's Department says to take gun safety seriously.
"It's of the upmost importance, I can't stress that enough. Anytime you have a firearm, there's large responsibilities because obviously you can kill somebody, or seriously injure somebody or yourself," said Chief Deputy, Ryan Norman.
Mishandling guns is not an uncommon occurrence for the department.
"Fairly frequent. It's not an everyday or every other day occurrence, but several times a month, give or take the season," said Norman.
Last week, a McCracken County resident thought his gun was unloaded when he accidentally shot himself and the Associated Press reported a 12 year old in St. Louis killed his younger brother while playing with a gun left unattended.
To prevent these accidents, Norman said there are crucial steps to follow when around firearms.
"Always treat every gun as if it's loaded. Until you 100% know that it is unloaded, treat it as if it's loaded. And if for any second you set it down when it's not in your immediate possession, assume it's loaded again," said Norman.
You should also make sure the gun is always pointed in a safe direction, away from people, and your finger is off the trigger.
Then make sure to take the magazine out of the gun.
"Slide the gun back three times. And I'll lock the slide back. And we're not done there. Now I'm going to visually check to make sure there's no rounds still left in this gun. I can see through it, the magazine's out, there's nothing stuck here, there's nothing stuck in the barrel, and the whole time, I'm keeping it in a safe direction," said Norman.
Always make sure to go over your steps every time you use a firearm, even if you've been using them for many years.
"It's extremely important, I mean, it's one small mistake that you think 'oh gosh. That could end somebody's life or seriously alter somebody's life,'" said Norman.