It's not too late to share your thoughts on proposed Herrin Road expansion

(WSIL) -- It's not too late to let IDOT know your thoughts on the proposed expansion of Herrin Road.
IDOT's District 9 Program Development Engineer, Carrie Nelsen, says the comment period has been extended to November 15th.
Stakeholders and property owners in the project area should have received a comment sheet in the mail.
They can email or mail their comments.
IDOT will review them, respond to questions, and then select a preferred route.
"Once we take a preferred alternative, then we do further engineering and environmental analysis, that alternative. We do drainage and hydraulics studies, geotechnical studies, perfect the profile and determine a more precise amount of right away that will be needed for the project," she said.
The two proposed routes will connect Herrin Road to the new casino development at Walker's Bluff.
Nelsen says IDOT's new presentation is expected to be ready by Spring of next year.