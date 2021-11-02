You are the owner of this article.
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, western Kentucky and
southern Illinois.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

It's not too late to share your thoughts on proposed Herrin Road expansion

  • Updated
(WSIL) -- It's not too late to let IDOT know your thoughts on the proposed expansion of Herrin Road.

IDOT's District 9 Program Development Engineer, Carrie Nelsen, says the comment period has been extended to November 15th.

Stakeholders and property owners in the project area should have received a comment sheet in the mail.

They can email or mail their comments.

IDOT will review them, respond to questions, and then select a preferred route.

"Once we take a preferred alternative, then we do further engineering and environmental analysis, that alternative. We do drainage and hydraulics studies, geotechnical studies, perfect the profile and determine a more precise amount of right away that will be needed for the project," she said. 

The two proposed routes will connect Herrin Road to the new casino development at Walker's Bluff.

Nelsen says IDOT's new presentation is expected to be ready by Spring of next year.

Multimedia Journalist

Maya Skinner is a Multimedia Journalist at News 3 WSIL. Maya joined the team in 2019 and graduated from the University of Missouri-Columbia in 2018 with a Bachelor’s in Communication with a focus in Mass Media.

