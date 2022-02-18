It's National Drink Wine Day!

WILLIAMSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- It's time to raise a glass in celebration of National Drink Wine Day.
Wineries in our region are joining in on the fun.
Walker's Bluff is holding a handful of events like grape stomping and wine pairing.
They say the day is just a friendly reminder on the benefits from a glass of wine, or two, and taking time to celebrate with friends.
"We're excited about National Wine Drinking Day, we have specials all day and we are just having a lot of fun with National Wine Drinking Day and bringing that to southern Illinois," said Cathie Bollmann, Manager at Walker's Bluff.
The history of wine can be dated back more than 8,000 years. Red Wine is considered heart healthy, with anti-oxidants that may help reduce heart attacks.