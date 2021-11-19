“It’s so much happiness:” Williamson Co. Adoption Day unites 23 children with forever families

MARION (WSIL)---The Williamson County Courthouse celebrated National Adoption Day for the third year by finalizing adoptions of children in foster care.
Cheers and joy filled the Williamson County courthouse Friday morning, as families were able to officially adopt 23 children.
"It's happy. It's so much happiness. They're excited for their forever home. It's a permanent situation," said DCFS Southern Region Administrator Wendy Ingersoll.
Katlyn and David Kennedy waited a year for this moment.
"It felt like a dream because it took so long and everything was like another hill we had to go over, and another hill we had to go over and I honestly thought, it's not gonna happen. But today is so real," said Katlyn Kennedy.
Each adoptee received their very own bear, complete with the date and location of their adoption.
And for many, while the road was long, it was worth the wait.
"It's the biggest blessing. Not only did we give them life, but they gave us something we would have never experienced," said Katlyn Kennedy.
And those who work with the children were just as excited.
"Oh to get to this point, we've had children that has lingered in foster care for 3,000 days and so this is their permanent home that they get the closure on, this is gonna be their family forever, so it's very exciting and rewarding for the people in the field, DCFS, the people that have been doing the work," said Ingersoll.
Now that the adoptions are complete, the rest of their lives can begin.
"I'm like speechless right now because I've wanted this forever. And now after today, we can officially say 'they're ours.' No one can take them, they're a part of us," Katlyn added.
More than 21,000 children are in Illinois are in foster care, waiting for their forever home.
For more information on foster care, you can visit the DCFS website.