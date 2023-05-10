"It is a big deal": Grocery store opens next month, first in Cairo in years

CAIRO, Ill. (WSIL) -- People living in food deserts are parched of produce, having to drive miles for the nearest head of lettuce.
Residents in Cairo, Illinois are used to broken promises of businesses opening in town.
"There has been some doubt that we would even get open," said Robert Edwards, general manager of Rise Community Market and Rise and Shine Deli Cafe.
In a food desert used to mirages the town's new grocery store is anything but.
"This will be our frozen food section, then we'll go into our meat section," said Edwards while giving News 3 a tour of the store that will include local produce and products.
On Tuesday, investors decided on the grand opening for the new store: Friday, June 16 at 10 a.m. The co-op grocery store is funded by nearly 200 members and Edwards says volunteers drive from as far as Carbondale to help.
"I love the fact that we're part of something that's going to help people and help the community," said Edwards.
The co-op solution for Cairo could be a model for other food desert communities to follow but Edwards says communities need to invest in them.
"If you don't have a community buy-in to a store you're never going to be successful," said Edwards.
For Cairo residents, having a grocery store in time will save them mileage from having to travel far just to get their produce. Edwards says this store will be beneficial to those without a mode of transportation.
"There's a lot of people that recognize the need to be able to provide fresh food locally," said Edwards.
Edwards says this will be Cairo's first grocery store in nearly eight years and it's up to residents to keep it running and rising.
"As long as we maintain a sense of community this co-op can last as long as the community supports it," said Edwards.
"It is a big deal."
To become a member or to donate to the store you can visit their website.