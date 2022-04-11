ISP Trooper struck while assisting driver

(WSIL) -- Another Illinois State Trooper's squad car was struck while helping a motorist on the side of the road.
On Sunday, around 7 p.m., an ISP trooper was sitting in his squad car, with lights activated, to help a stopped motorist in Cook County.
A gold Chevrolet, traveling south of I-94 failed to yield to the vehicles, veered off the road and struck the rear of the squad car.
The ISP trooper suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital. He has since been released.
The driver of the gold Chevrolet, a 73-year-old woman from Dolton, Illinois, was charged with a violation of Scott's Law, operation of an uninsured motor vehicle causing bodily harm and passing a vehicle while on the shoulder of the road.
A person who violates Scott’s Law, commits a business offense and faces a fine of no less than $250 or more than $10,000 for a first offense. If the violation results in injury to another person, the violator’s driver’s license will be suspended for a mandatory period of anywhere between six months and two years.
So far this year, there have been 10 ISP squad cars struck in relation to Scott’s Law and five Troopers have sustained injuries from Scott’s Law-related crashes.