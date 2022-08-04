ISP squad car struck by DUI driver

 Skip to main content
...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHEASTERN FRANKLIN AND WILLIAMSON COUNTIES...

At 1215 PM CDT, trained weather spotters reported thunderstorms
producing heavy rain and Significant street flooding from Marion to
Johnson City. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash
flooding is already occurring.

HAZARD...Potentially life threatening flash flooding.
Thunderstorms producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Trained spotters reported.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas,
highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Marion, Herrin, West Frankfort, Benton, Carterville, Johnston City.

Rainfall rates have decreased over the area, with the strongest
thunderstorms now to the north and east. However, there continues to
be significant street flooding across Marion, Johnson City and
nearby areas. High water impacts are also being seen near some homes
and businesses.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana and
western Kentucky, including the following areas, along and east of
Interstates 57 and 24.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A slow moving disturbance will trigger scattered to numerous
thunderstorms through this evening. Storms that repeat over
the same area will be capable of producing flooding.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

ISP squad car struck by DUI driver

  • 0
Squad car struck

CHICAGO (WSIL) -- Another Illinois State Police Trooper's squad car was struck in a Scott's Law related crash. 

On Aug. 4, 2022, at approximately 2:19 a.m. a Trooper was on the side of the road, with lights flashing investigating a previous crash. A Jeep failed to yield to the squad car and rear-ended it.

The Trooper and driver of the Jeep both received non-life threatening injuries and taken to a local hospital for treatment. 

The driver was charged with DUI, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and a Scott's Law violation. 

A person who violates Scott’s Law, faces a fine of no less than $250 or more than $10,000 for a first offense.  If the violation results in injury to another person, the violator’s driver’s license will be suspended for a mandatory period of anywhere between six months and two years. 

So far this year, there have been 14 ISP squad cars struck in relation to the Move Over Law and seven Troopers have sustained injuries from Move Over Law-related crashes.

