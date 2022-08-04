ISP squad car struck by DUI driver

CHICAGO (WSIL) -- Another Illinois State Police Trooper's squad car was struck in a Scott's Law related crash.
On Aug. 4, 2022, at approximately 2:19 a.m. a Trooper was on the side of the road, with lights flashing investigating a previous crash. A Jeep failed to yield to the squad car and rear-ended it.
The Trooper and driver of the Jeep both received non-life threatening injuries and taken to a local hospital for treatment.
The driver was charged with DUI, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and a Scott's Law violation.
A person who violates Scott’s Law, faces a fine of no less than $250 or more than $10,000 for a first offense. If the violation results in injury to another person, the violator’s driver’s license will be suspended for a mandatory period of anywhere between six months and two years.
So far this year, there have been 14 ISP squad cars struck in relation to the Move Over Law and seven Troopers have sustained injuries from Move Over Law-related crashes.