ISP searching for two suspects in death of Bradley Officer

(WSIL) -- Illinois State Police are still searching for two suspects involved in a shooting that left one police officer dead and another critically wounded.
Illinois State Police say Bradley Police Officers responded to a hotel for a noise complaint. While investigating the report, officers began talking to two people inside the hotel.
During the interaction, Sergeant Marlene Rittmanic and officer Tyler Bailey were shot at. Sergeant Rittmanic and Officer Bailey were both struck by the gunfire and taken to a local hospital. Sergeant Rittmanix later died from her injuries and Officer Bailey is still in critical condition.
Arrest warrants have been issued for 25-year-old Darius Sullivan and 26-year-old Xandria Harris.
If you know the whereabouts of either suspect, call the ISP at 815-698-2315.
“The senseless harm and killing of two more Illinois police officers bring great sorrow to our agency and to the family, friends, and brothers and sisters of the Bradley Police Department,” stated ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. “The Illinois State Police will use every resource at its disposal to ensure the individuals responsible are brought to justice,” concluded Kelly.