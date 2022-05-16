ISP releases video of shooting inside Hamilton County Sheriff's Office

(WSIL) -- Illinois State Police is releasing video of a shooting that happened at the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office in McLeansboro on October 20, 2021.
On October 20, 2021 at approximately 12:20 a.m., the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office asked ISP to investigate an officer-involved shooting.
Aaron J. Sealy, a 30-year-old male from Herrin was in custody after being arrested by McLeansboro police officers and was transported to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.
ISP and Hamilton County State's Attorney Justin Hood says while seated in a chair, Sealy was able to loosen the handcuffs by unscrewing an eye bolt that was anchored to the wall. After which he grabbed and discharged a fire extinguisher toward a McLeansboro Officer and a deputy. Hood says he discharged the extinguisher multiple times, making it difficult for officers to see or breathe.
Both officers ordered Sealy to drop the extinguisher before discharging their firearms. Sealy was struck once.
Officers rendered aid until he was taken to an area hospital.
Sealy is currently in custody and was charged with aggravated battery as a result of the incident.
After the investigation by ISP was complete, an independent review of the case was handled by the Illinois Appellate Prosecutor Office.
The result was that the officers acted appropriately and they will not be charged.