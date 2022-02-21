ISP releases details on crash that killed Pulaski Co. Deputy

PULASKI COUNTY (WSIL) -- Illinois State Police are releasing details on a crash that left a local deputy dead.
ISP says around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, February 19, Jonathan Utley was driving west on Shiloh Road in Villa Ridge. ISP says his vehicle left the road and struck a tree.
Utley was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.
RELATED: Pulaski County Sheriff Deputy dies in off duty crash
Funeral arrangements for Deputy Utley are incomplete at this time.
Utley was a member of the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office and formerly served as a dispatcher and police officer for multiple departments in Franklin County.
Some local schools will be participating in Back the Blue Day Friday, with $1 donation being accepted with all money going to Utley's family.