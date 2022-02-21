ISP releases details on crash that killed Pulaski Co. Deputy

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Plumfield affecting Williamson and Franklin
Counties.

Big Muddy River near Murphysboro affecting Jackson County.

.Heavy rain that fell late last week, combined with expected rain
this week, will cause continued rises on the Big Muddy River at
Murphysboro.  The river at Plumfield will briefly dip below flood
stage for the early part of the week, then rise back above flood
stage Wednesday.

For the Big Muddy River...including Plumfield, Murphysboro...Minor
flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Tuesday afternoon at 100 PM CST.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH LATE SUNDAY
NIGHT...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Big Muddy River near Plumfield.

* WHEN...Until early Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs affecting mainly
bottomland and surrounding low lying areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CST Monday the stage was 19.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late Wednesday morning to a crest of 21.5 feet early Friday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Sunday
evening.
- Flood stage is 20.0 feet.


&&

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Perry County Missouri, southern Illinois north of Route
13, and all of southwest Indiana.

* WHEN...From late tonight through Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy rain is forecast to fall on recently saturated ground
across the area. Rainfall upwards to two inches or more is
expected.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be sure to monitor updated forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

ISP releases details on crash that killed Pulaski Co. Deputy

  • Updated
  • 0
DEPUTY JONATHAN UTLEY
Pulaski Co. Sheriff's Office

PULASKI COUNTY (WSIL) -- Illinois State Police are releasing details on a crash that left a local deputy dead. 

ISP says around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, February 19, Jonathan Utley was driving west on Shiloh Road in Villa Ridge. ISP says his vehicle left the road and struck a tree. 

Utley was taken to a local hospital, where he later died. 

RELATED: Pulaski County Sheriff Deputy dies in off duty crash

Funeral arrangements for Deputy Utley are incomplete at this time. 

Utley was a member of the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office and formerly served as a dispatcher and police officer for multiple departments in Franklin County. 

Some local schools will be participating in Back the Blue Day Friday, with $1 donation being accepted with all money going to Utley's family. 

