You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

ISP investigating officer involved shooting in Jefferson County

  • Updated
  • 0
police, crime
By Kenzie Dillow

JEFFERSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- Illinois State Police is investigating a shooting involving a Jefferson County Deputy. 

On Tuesday afternoon, a Jefferson County inmate was shot by a deputy. Police say the inmate attempted to escape, just before 1 p.m., at the Jefferson County Courthouse. 

The officer opened fire and the inmate was struck. He was transported to a local hospital before being airlifted to St. Louis. 

The name of the inmate is being withheld at this time. 

ISP was on scene Tuesday afternoon and the investigation is ongoing. 

Tags

Recommended for you