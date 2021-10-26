ISP investigating officer involved shooting in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- Illinois State Police is investigating a shooting involving a Jefferson County Deputy.
On Tuesday afternoon, a Jefferson County inmate was shot by a deputy. Police say the inmate attempted to escape, just before 1 p.m., at the Jefferson County Courthouse.
The officer opened fire and the inmate was struck. He was transported to a local hospital before being airlifted to St. Louis.
The name of the inmate is being withheld at this time.
ISP was on scene Tuesday afternoon and the investigation is ongoing.