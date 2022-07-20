 Skip to main content
ISP investigating death of Pulaski County jail inmate

jail, prison
By Kenzie Dillow

PULASKI COUNTY (WSIL) -- Illinois State Police is investigating an in-custody death of an inmate at the Pulaski County Jail. 

On July 14, 2022 Pulaski County Correction Officers found a 47-year-old woman from St. Louis unresponsive in her cell. 

She was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, then transferred to a Mt. Vernon hospital. 

On July 18, 2022 she was pronounced dead by the hospital. An autopsy is pending and the cause of death is unknown at this time. 

The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office requested ISP to investigate. That investigation is active and on-going. 

