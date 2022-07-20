 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Peak heat index values from 105 to 110 degrees this
afternoon.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
western Kentucky and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...From 10 AM to 9 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

ISP investigating death of inmate at Pulaski County jail

  • Updated
  • 0
jail, prison
By Kenzie Dillow

PULASKI COUNTY (WSIL) -- Illinois State Police is investigating an in-custody death of an inmate at the Pulaski County Jail. 

On July 14, 2022 Pulaski County Correction Officers found a 47-year-old woman from St. Louis unresponsive in her cell. 

She was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, then transferred to a Mt. Vernon hospital. 

On July 18, 2022 she was pronounced dead by the hospital. An autopsy is pending and the cause of death is unknown at this time. 

The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office requested ISP to investigate. That investigation is active and on-going. 

Tags

Recommended for you