ISP investigating death of inmate at Pulaski County jail

PULASKI COUNTY (WSIL) -- Illinois State Police is investigating an in-custody death of an inmate at the Pulaski County Jail.
On July 14, 2022 Pulaski County Correction Officers found a 47-year-old woman from St. Louis unresponsive in her cell.
She was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, then transferred to a Mt. Vernon hospital.
On July 18, 2022 she was pronounced dead by the hospital. An autopsy is pending and the cause of death is unknown at this time.
The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office requested ISP to investigate. That investigation is active and on-going.