ISP investigate in-custody death at Jefferson County Jail

MT. VERNON, IL (WSIL) -- Police are investigating a woman's death after being held at a local jail.
The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) are investigating the death of an inmate after being held at the Jefferson County Jail after a request from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.
In a news release, ISP reported during the early morning of January 15th, Jefferson County Correctional officers found inmate Cady Moore, 31, of Mt. Vernon, unresponsive in her jail cell.
ISP said jail personnel activated EMS and performed CPR. Moore was then transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.
An autopsy is pending. This matter is still under investigation with the assistance of the Jefferson County Coroner's Office.