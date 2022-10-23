ISP asking public's help in finding missing person

LAWRENCEVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- The Illinois State Police (ISP) is asking for the public's help in finding a missing person.
The Missing Person Advisory was issued by the ISP at the request of the Lawrenceville Police Department.
33-year-old Floyd E. Wheeler is a white male who weighs 150 pounds and is 5'10". Floyd has brown hair and hazel eyes, and is wearing a ball cap, army green hoodie, jeans, and work boots.
He was last seen Friday, October 21, in Lawrenceville at 1726 12th Street at 2 p.m.
Wheeler has a condition that puts him in danger.
If you have any information on Wheeler's whereabouts, call the Lawrenceville Police Department at 618-943-6411, or call 911.