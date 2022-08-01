 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Afternoon heat index values to around 105 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Missouri and southern Illinois,
mainly along and west of a Mount Vernon, Illinois, to Cairo,
to Poplar Bluff, Missouri line.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks
in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Isolated strong storms this evening, hot and humid Tuesday

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- The heat and humidity have returned. Temperatures have climbed back into the upper 80s and low 90s this afternoon, with heat indices in the triple digits.

Aside from the heat, there is a chance for isolated strong storms this evening, primarily in the northeastern portions of the area. Hamilton and Gallatin Counties are under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 10 PM. The primary hazards include heavy rain, lightning and strong winds. Stay weather aware.

The heat and humidity will stick around Thursday with temperatures back into the low 90s and heat indices in the triple digits. A heat advisory is in place for the western half of the area until Wednesday evening. Be mindful when outdoors and drink plenty of water. 

A break from the heat and the chance for widespread rain returns by the end of the week. 

