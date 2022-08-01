Isolated strong storms this evening, hot and humid Tuesday

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- The heat and humidity have returned. Temperatures have climbed back into the upper 80s and low 90s this afternoon, with heat indices in the triple digits.
Aside from the heat, there is a chance for isolated strong storms this evening, primarily in the northeastern portions of the area. Hamilton and Gallatin Counties are under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 10 PM. The primary hazards include heavy rain, lightning and strong winds. Stay weather aware.
The heat and humidity will stick around Thursday with temperatures back into the low 90s and heat indices in the triple digits. A heat advisory is in place for the western half of the area until Wednesday evening. Be mindful when outdoors and drink plenty of water.
A break from the heat and the chance for widespread rain returns by the end of the week.